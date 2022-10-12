How to improve employees’ cybersecurity behavior

We already have cybersecurity behaviors we learned from elsewhere, especially those who have grown up with technology. Initially, cybersecurity starts from home and school, and it is very hard nowadays to exist without some sort of online presence.

When it comes to cybersecurity within organizations, employees tend to prioritize and focus on productivity rather than security. It is important to act on cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the IT system, but organizations should also strengthen the defenses through people at the workplaces. Understanding their security behaviors and everyday decisions is crucial.

In this Help Net Security video interview, Inka Karppinen, Lead Behavioral Scientist at CybSafe, talks about cybersecurity behaviors within organizations.