3 mistakes organizations make when trying to manage data securely

Data security is complex. With each day, there is an increase in data volume, data type, and data source or storage. Yet, despite all of the technological advancements in this space, companies still struggle and often overlook some of the most basic principles of data security management. If we know data is always growing and changing, then there’s no excuse for not staying on top of how we manage it securely.

In this Help Net Security video, Nong Li, CEO at Okera, provides tips to avoid what he considers the top three mistakes organizations make when trying to manage data securely; data preparation, access & governance, and de-identification.

He breaks down each concept and gives real-world examples to help bring to life the impact of not giving proper weight to these key components.