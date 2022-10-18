ngena partners with Versa Network to help enterprises maintain their complex networks

ngena partners with Versa Network, enabling ngena partners and end customers to consume the Versa technology, including the deployment and management of Versa’s SASE solution through ngena’s .connect platform.

Through this addition, ngena grows its technology offering, allowing customers to choose from top notch SD-WAN vendors, and to design their Network-As-A-Service (NaaS) according to their needs and challenges. ngena provides an intuitive, all-digital experience that allows customers to select, manage and deploy NaaS through a seamless experience. The addition of Versa technology allows ngena partners and customers to select Versa’s leading single-vendor SASE.

ngena and Versa allow companies to streamline their IT organizations and maintain their complex networks and increase efficiencies. This simplification and flexibility from Versa SASE and ngena .connect platform will save time and money for customers while also lowering cybersecurity risk and increasing agility.

“.connect is an intuitive management tool for ngena’s Secure Connectivity as a Service that allows ngena partners to choose the best SASE and access lines for their business. It simplifies the process for IT teams from introduction to operation by putting everything on one easy-to-use platform,” said Bart De Graaff, CEO at ngena. “The addition of Versa SASE will enable the ngena platform to provide secure, high-performing access to any customer, on any device, in virtually any location.”

.connect with Versa SASE also allows for managed secure SD-WAN as a Service with appliance, license, support, access lines, automated processes and centralized management with a global service level agreement (SLA).

“Integrating our technology with ngena’s .connect platform gives enterprises access to our integrated single-vendor SASE platform,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO at Versa Networks. “ngena’s ability to combine its solution with a simplified experience will give IT teams the agility, automation and insights needed for today’s digital enterprise.”

Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report. Versa addresses the security and networking challenges that enterprises and service providers face, connecting them to applications, wherever they are.