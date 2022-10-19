How to secure microservices using authorization

IT organizations looking to continue their digital transformation journey are faced with a choice – choosing between a more cost-effective, simple monolithic system or a more agile but time-consuming and expensive microservices infrastructure. What’s the most critical component to secure a successful deployment? Authorization.

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Hinrichs, CTO at Styra, shares what “proper” authorization entails and how organizations can streamline their movement from monolithic systems to microservices.