Rafay launches Technical Alliance Program and Kubernetes Addon Catalog for Kubernetes management

Driven by customer demand, the Rafay Technical Alliance Program accelerates the ongoing innovation effort between Rafay and strategic partners to deliver enhanced value to mutual customers.

Kubernetes adoption within enterprises is frequently stalled by the overwhelming number of software addons that require extensive integration and maintenance, especially as the number of workloads and clusters increase.

As a result, enterprises struggle to manage the growing time, cost and resources required to manage this “Kubernetes jigsaw puzzle.” To alleviate these burdens and ensure the success of enterprise Kubernetes projects, market leaders including GitLab, F5 NGINX, MinIO, New Relic, Sysdig and others have partnered with Rafay to deliver ready to use, technical integrations across numerous software categories that are critical for modern applications and Kubernetes environments.

Rafay also introduced its new Kubernetes Addon Catalog, making it easy for enterprise platform teams to add and configure software addons in cluster blueprints and for developers to self-service curated cluster configurations, in just a few clicks.

The rise in adoption of container technology and the need for companies to remain agile while deploying products at scale has contributed to the burgeoning global application container market, expected to reach $12 billion by 2028.

However, platform teams and developers are overburdened with the overhead associated with integrating and managing the myriad of software addons and require a better way to standardize the software development process and improve developer efficiency.

If these complex environments are not appropriately managed, productivity issues can grow.

“No Kubernetes deployment is an island. To be successful, Kubernetes requires a number of integrated addons to integrate and work harmoniously,” said Mahesh Chaudhari, vice president of global business development and alliances at Rafay Systems.

“Working alongside our customers and market-leading partners, Rafay has strategically selected the solutions critical to making modern infrastructure operations simple, fast and accessible—driving end-user innovation to meet enterprise demand.”, Chaudhari continued.

Partner participation in the Rafay Technical Alliance Program grants access to in-depth technical and sales training, Kubernetes experts, co-selling and co-marketing resources for a “better together” technological experience for mutual customers.

As a result, Rafay and its partners provide enterprises with a seamless experience for best-in-class innovation.

Charter members of Rafay’s Technical Alliance Program include Araali Networks, Archera, Armory.io, Tigera (Calico), CloudCasa by Catalogic, Datadog, Dynatrace, Equinix, GitLab, HashiCorp, Ondat, MinIO, NetScaler (formerly Citrix ADC), New Relic, Ping Identity, Sysdig, Tetrate and Zenlayer.

Each partner’s technology is now available in Rafay’s Kubernetes Addon Catalog. The Catalog is a collection of applications that enterprises can use to choose and deploy addons to Kubernetes clusters as a workload template, a workload or via a cluster blueprint.

Enterprises can also create one or more custom catalogs for use within different organizations or unique sets of applications or infrastructures.