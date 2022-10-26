Protecting organizations by understanding end-of-life software risks

CloudSphere recently released the results of its EOL Management and Risk for IT Assets survey, which reveals the level of confidence individuals have regarding which end-of-life (EOL) or near-EOL applications pose a significant risk to businesses.

In this Help Net Security video, Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere, discusses how simply knowing what is in your IT estate does not guarantee that you understand what will cause chaos.

The lack of complete, accurate, and real-time visibility into a company’s IT estate poses a severe threat to their organizations. Nearly 75% of all respondents (from CEO to head of a group) are confident that they’re aware of all apps and cyber assets running in their IT system, and 65% are confident that they know all those reaching EOL. However, 50% of respondents don’t know which of their active EOL applications offer the most significant risk to the firm – either from a security perspective or the long-term usability of older data sets.