Economic strife fuels cyber anxiety

The 2022 SonicWall Threat Mindset Survey found that 66% of customers are more concerned about cyberattacks in 2022, with the main threat being focused on financially motivated attacks like ransomware.

In this Help Net Security video, Immanuel Chavoya, Threat Detection Expert at SonicWall, talks about the key survey findings. Companies are not only losing millions of dollars to unending malware and ransomware strikes, but cyberattacks on essential infrastructure are impacting real-world services.

Despite the growing concern about cyberattacks, organizations are struggling to keep pace with the fast-moving threat landscape as they orient their business, networks, data, and employees against unwavering cyberattacks.