Scams targeting cryptocurrency enthusiasts are getting more prevalent

Crypto giveaway scams have evolved into an illicit market segment with multiple services that aim to facilitate fraudulent operations. The growth of fake crypto giveaways can be explained by a significantly enhanced arsenal and availability of tools for crypto scammers, even with low technical skills.

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer at Sectigo, talks about the evolution of phishing scams and how cybercriminals are now innovating in order to access cryptocurrency wallets.

