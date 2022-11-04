Siemens acquires Avery Design Systems to extend its verification platform

Siemens plans to add Avery Design Systems’ technology to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio as part of its suite of electronic design automation (EDA) integrated circuit (IC) verification offerings.

“The verification and verification IP markets continue to undergo major paradigm shifts,” said Joseph Sawicki, Executive Vice President, IC-EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

“Increasing SoC complexity, demand for new protocols and standards, and broadening use of verification IP use cases present customers with new challenges relating to the verification of sophisticated, next-generation IC designs. The acquisition of Avery further extends Siemens’ leadership in the verification space, adding Avery’s impressive Verification Protocol and Compliance Test Suite offerings, critical verification IP market understanding and know-how, and eminent R&D talent. This can enhance Siemens’ offerings across mainstream verification IP segments, while further extending Siemens verification solutions into areas such as High Performance Computing, Edge, Networking, and 3DICs.”, Sawicki continued.

“Customers need a complete protocol portfolio for their applications and verification IP available as soon as standards are released, as well as compliance testing solutions that can help reduce risk and help enhance the correctness of their protocols,” said Chilai Huang, President and CEO, Avery Design Systems.

“The Avery offerings enable this, helping system and SoC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements. Being part of Siemens also allows growth opportunities for the business, with the combination of Avery’s products and Siemens’ Questa verification IP offerings enabling continued support of verification engineers across the entire spectrum of simulation solutions.”, Huang added.

Siemens’ acquisition of Avery Design Systems is subject to closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.