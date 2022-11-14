Northwave has conducted scientific research into the psychological fallout of a ransomware crisis on both organizations and individuals. The findings reveal the deep marks that a ransomware crisis leaves on all those affected. It also shows how their IT and security teams can turn into disarray long after the problem has passed.

In this Help Net Security video, Inge van der Beijl, Director Behaviour & Resilience at Northwave, talks about the research findings and illustrates how the psychological impact of ransomware attacks can persist on people in affected organizations for a very long time.