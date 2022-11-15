Swimlane unveils security automation ecosystem for OT environments to combat physical and cyber threats

Swimlane launches operational technology (OT) security automation solution ecosystem tailored to meet the combined OT and IT security requirements within critical infrastructure environments.

The Biden Administration designated November as Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month, drawing attention to the need for “fortifying our information technology and cybersecurity across sectors.” As cyber threats grow in frequency and severity, security operations teams within industrial organizations are regularly targeted due to the importance of their systems and infrastructure.

Given the limited resources at their disposal, security teams within these organizations are struggling to keep up with rapidly evolving threats. The cybersecurity skills gap poses a particularly difficult challenge for organizations with OT environments due to the unique skill set required to navigate the convergence of OT and IT technologies. This is where modern Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) plays an instrumental role.

“Our public utilities and critical infrastructure face unique cybersecurity challenges to detect and respond to the convergence of threats targeting their combined OT and IT environments, and cyber-physical systems,” said Cody Cornell Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Swimlane. “Swimlane is bringing together the best of OT security with our extensible security automation platform to create a robust system of record and control for security operations teams to more quickly process large amounts of security telemetry without needing more resources to defend against breaches.”

Swimlane’s security automation ecosystem for OT environments currently includes the following:

Nozomi Networks for OT and IoT security : Swimlane and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, also announced today a technology integration that combines low-code security automation with OT and Internet of Things (IoT) security. The combined solution makes it possible for industrial and critical infrastructure security operations to maintain continuous asset compliance and mitigate the risks of attacks from combined OT and IT entry points.

: Swimlane and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, also announced today a technology integration that combines low-code security automation with OT and Internet of Things (IoT) security. The combined solution makes it possible for industrial and critical infrastructure security operations to maintain continuous asset compliance and mitigate the risks of attacks from combined OT and IT entry points. Dataminr tackles physical risk : Swimlane’s integration with Dataminr leverages automated processes to mitigate risks and warn at-risk employees as soon as possible to ensure their safety. The cyber-physical threat response solution saves organizations crucial minutes when connecting with staff members who might be affected by a natural disaster, accident, or social unrest, or other types of physical risk.

: Swimlane’s integration with Dataminr leverages automated processes to mitigate risks and warn at-risk employees as soon as possible to ensure their safety. The cyber-physical threat response solution saves organizations crucial minutes when connecting with staff members who might be affected by a natural disaster, accident, or social unrest, or other types of physical risk. 1898 & Co. for managed threat detection: 1898 & Co., a preeminent industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity solutions provider, has selected Swimlane as the core automation platform for their managed threat detection services. These services include the detection of both OT and IT-born threats, machine-speed threat validation and scoring, and rapid remediation of threats using OT response methods.

“Security teams chartered with protecting OT environments are struggling to keep pace with emerging threats given their limited resources,” said Joshua Magady, Practice Technical Lead at 1898 & Co. “As cyberattacks on critical infrastructure continue to rise and the cybersecurity skills shortage prevails, we are excited to be working with Swimlane to provide automation solutions that give these important organizations the tools to defend against rising cyber threats effectively.”

Working with each technology partner, Swimlane will develop a portfolio of pre-integrated solutions that customers can quickly deploy either through managed services or add to their existing environment.