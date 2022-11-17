Robotic Process Automation (RPA) adoption hindered by security concerns

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) promises numerous benefits to organizations investing in it, including increased worker productivity, the automation of tedious and monotonous tasks, and improved efficiency. According to Deloitte, it’s a market that will reach a value of more than $2.9 billion globally prior to 2023.

However, security concerns are holding back businesses’ adoption of Robotic Process Automation, according to CyberArk research.

In this Help Net Security video, David Higgins, Senior Director at CyberArk’s Field Technology Office, explains how Robotic Process Automation and bots are an immense threat. Given these bots have access to highly sensitive corporate information, organizations need to take steps to protect themselves.

With RPA comes a wave of machine identities causing security issues. The top findings from the research include: