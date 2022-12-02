Consumers want convenience without sacrificing security

Consumers worldwide want frictionless online experiences without sacrificing the security of personal information, according to a recent survey from Ping Identity.
With 63% feeling better about services that use multi-factor authentication (MFA) at login, an increase from 53% last year, it’s clear that businesses across all industries must provide convenience without sacrificing security to win over consumers.
In this Help Net Security video, Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor at Ping Identity, talks about how consumers want one-click convenience with enhanced protection:
- 63% feel better about a service that uses MFA
- 63% think banks and medical sites should have the same easy login as social media
- 59% feel more in control of their online information when using social media or email to login
- 59% would use social media or email login if it had superior security