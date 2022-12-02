Consumers want convenience without sacrificing security

Consumers worldwide want frictionless online experiences without sacrificing the security of personal information, according to a recent survey from Ping Identity.

With 63% feeling better about services that use multi-factor authentication (MFA) at login, an increase from 53% last year, it’s clear that businesses across all industries must provide convenience without sacrificing security to win over consumers.

In this Help Net Security video, Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor at Ping Identity, talks about how consumers want one-click convenience with enhanced protection: