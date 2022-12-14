How companies can avoid costly data breaches

IBM found that it takes on average 277 days to discover a security breach and costs businesses an average of $4.35 million per breach. Moreover, the time-to-discovery can blindside companies, and with a recession looming, this is not the time for them to be unprepared.

In this Help Net Security video, Balaji Ganesan, CEO at Privacera, talks about how organizations are moving to a zero-trust framework and beyond, meaning they have security frameworks that span from perimeter apps to their data at a granular level. This allows companies to define access policies explicitly – meaning employees will only have access to the data they need to use. Doing so can help companies avoid future costly data breaches.