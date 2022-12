In this Help Net Security video, Corey Nachreiner, CSO at WatchGuard, talks about how effective cybersecurity often boils down to doing the basics: patching, updating, and following day-to-day best practices for using applications and systems.

However, sometimes this knowledge stays within the network admin/cybersecurity teams and fails to make it to “regular employees,” creating a company culture that’s susceptible to attack rather than a culture of accountability.