ImmuniWeb Discovery now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Following the inauguration of new phishing websites takedown service, recently launched as a part of award-winning ImmuniWeb Discovery SaaS offering, ImmuniWeb enhances the offering by expanding its cloud partnership with Microsoft.

Being one of the largest cloud platforms, Microsoft Azure currently offers more than 200 products and cloud services around the globe.

ImmuniWeb Discovery becomes available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In January 2023 other SaaS products from the ImmuniWeb AI Platform will also become available for instant online purchase directly on Azure Marketplace.

The customers will have a possibility to safely pay for the SaaS offerings in their local currencies, avoiding administrative costs and expenses of international wires, withholding taxes and forex exchange rate fluctuations to the degree provided by Microsoft in their regions.

Later in 2023, governmental customers and enterprise clients from regulated industries will also have a possibility to physically host their data, which is processed by ImmuniWeb, in a specific country or geographical region – available within Microsoft Azure – to comply with the applicable law and regulations.

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect and CEO at ImmuniWeb, says: “At ImmuniWeb, currently operating in over 50 countries, we are excited to continually provide additional flexibility and convenience to all our customers. Our presence in Microsoft Azure Marketplace will alleviate the burden of international transactions and reduce costs of product acquisition for our clientele. In 2023, more cloud partnerships and integrations will be announced, please stay tuned.”