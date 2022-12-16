New infosec products of the week: December 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Box, Ermetic, Keysight Technologies, Searchlight Security, and WatchGuard.

WatchGuard boosts security for customers with Firebox NV5 and AP332CR

WatchGuard released its Firebox NV5 VPN gateway tabletop appliance and the AP332CR, a new Wi-Fi 6 access point for rugged or outdoor deployments. Built to support MSPs and end users for purpose-driven deployment locations, these two additions to WatchGuard’s lineup of security products and services further extend enterprise-grade protection for customers with distributed operations.

Keysight introduces APS-M8400 Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform

Keysight Technologies announced the new APS-M8400 Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform that aggregates compute and field programmable gate array (FPGA) resources to deliver hyperscale application and cybersecurity test and validation.

Searchlight Security Ransomware Search and Insights collates dark web data on ransomware groups

Ransomware Search and Insights allows organizations to observe the victims of threat actors, posts on leak sites, and track known group members, all in one place – reducing time and resources spent individually researching each threat group.

Ermetic’s new capabilities prevent and remediate security risks in IaC deployments

As part of Ermetic’s comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), IaC scanning enables organizations to discover and fix misconfigurations, compliance violations and risky or excessive privileges at runtime by generating code snippets that can be integrated with CI/CD workflows.

Box Shield enhancements help reduce the risk of malicious attacks

Box enhances its Box Shield security tools with new capabilities that include an “Ethical Walls” feature that creates an information barrier to prevent conflicts of interest and the improper use of confidential data. Additionally, Box added new authentication and verification controls to its platform to provide customers with protection against unauthorized account access.