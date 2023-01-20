Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 enhances data resilience

Arcserve unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0, a centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload.

It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity.

Highlighting the need for robust enterprise data resilience strategies, a recent independent research study commissioned by Arcserve of IT decision makers (ITDMs) found that 83% of respondents have a data resilience strategy. Yet only 23% have a comprehensive approach. The research uncovered that nearly half (45%) of organizations facing data loss could not recover all their data.

Arcserve UDP 9.0 enhances data resilience with the new advanced capabilities, including the following:

Data protection for Oracle Database (DB): Organizations can quickly recover terabytes of Oracle pluggable database (PDBs) backed up using Oracle RMAN with the ability to restore the entire Oracle PDB (including all tablespaces and control files) to its original location. Customers can restore granular Oracle PDB files to their original location. UDP 9.0 fully protects Oracle DBs on Solaris x64 platforms.

Restore options for Microsoft SQL server deployments: UDP 9.0 offers improved granularity, allowing DB recovery to any transaction point between two recovery points. Assures restore integrity by running a consistency check to ensure data retrieved represents usable data. This avoids a significant challenge where restores are successful, but data is unusable.

Enhanced availability, durability & scalability with cloud object storage: Organizations can store deduplicated backups directly on AWS S3, Wasabi, or Google Cloud Storage to lower their total cost of ownership and enhance disaster recovery support with cloud-based offsite safe stores.

Choice of cloud-based or on-premises private management console: UDP 9.0 now offers a cloud-based management console featuring multi-tenancy capabilities and secure identity management. The cloud-based console does not require installation, manual deployment, or extended configuration needs. UDP 9.0 multi-tenancy capabilities allow users to configure sub-organizations easily and manage them like different tenants. Strict security identity measures include Okta‘s Zero Trust implementation using multifactor authentication (MFA).

“It’s getting harder and more complex to deliver always-on, always-recoverable data protection to our customers. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is an ideal single-vendor solution because it removes complexity while providing the most advanced and robust cybersecurity, data protection, immutable backup, and recovery features,” said AJ Stevens, director of sales at CTS-Companies.

“The data resilience of organizations of all sizes is constantly challenged with the volumes and types of data they need to manage, protect, and secure. Arcserve UDP 9.0 takes data resilience to the next level delivering enhanced data protection, performance reliability, and management. By offering complete ransomware resilience in one solution, Arcserve UDP 9.0 helps our partners drive customer value and growth opportunities in this burgeoning market,” said Florian Malecki, EVP of marketing at Arcserve.