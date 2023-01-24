Arctic Wolf IR JumpStart Retainer addresses accessibility challenges for organizations

Arctic Wolf launched Arctic Wolf Incident Response (IR) JumpStart Retainer, an incident response offering that helps organizations proactively plan for cyber incidents without losing valuable time to remediation and the high upfront costs of traditional incident response retainers.

In the wake of an incident, organizations waste valuable time to remediation looking for reliable partners to help them investigate and recover their operational continuity. With data from IBM, showing 83% of organizations have experienced more than one data breach, having an IR expert on call can be as important as having business insurance, yet many companies are leaving their organizations unprotected when it comes to this important aspect of business resilience.

Arctic Wolf developed its IR JumpStart Retainer to address accessibility challenges for organizations by embracing a low-cost subscription-based pricing model that does not require the pre-purchase of incident response hours.

With Arctic Wolf IR JumpStart Retainer, organizations unlock a quick response service-level agreement (SLA) that will have a team of incident response experts supporting them in less than an hour, while also gaining access to proactive incident response planning support from Arctic Wolf’s security experts that are designed to help decrease both the likelihood and impact of a future cyber incident.

Having an incident response plan in place helps limit the impact of a cyber-attack, but despite its importance, data from IBM shows that only 46% of organizations have an incident response plan in place today. Many organizations lack the internal resources and technical expertise needed to develop a plan on their own, let alone to respond to and recover from a cyber incident from a sophisticated threat actor.

To help address these operational limitations, some organizations procure incident response retainers from an external vendor but those typically come at a high cost, requiring an organization to pre-purchase professional services hours each year, which may not even get used if the organization does not experience a cyber incident.

“Every organization, no matter their size or security maturity, should have a plan in place to respond and recover from a cyber incident, as well as access to a trusted partner to ensure fast and reliable remediation. In today’s threat landscape, incident response planning is key for business resilience and should be a cornerstone of all business continuity efforts,” said Scott Holewinski, SVP, Incident Response, Arctic Wolf.

“With high upfront costs, the incident response industry has made incident response retainers unobtainable for many organizations, and this is now even more true during times of economic uncertainty. With Arctic Wolf IR JumpStart Retainer, for a low annual price, organizations can build an incident response plan tailor-made to their businesses’ needs and have confidence that should a cyber incident occur, they will have Arctic Wolf and our team of incident response experts by their side in less than an hour. The ease and benefits of this offering are unrivalled in today’s cybersecurity market,” added Holewinski.

Arctic Wolf IR JumpStart Retainer provides the following features: