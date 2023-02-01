The future of vulnerability management and patch compliance

IT departments continue to face immense pressure to get vulnerability and patch management right as threat actors use new and old methods to exploit network endpoints.

But are we ready for what’s next? As vulnerabilities continue to increase, what strategies should security professionals use to gain visibility into these threats, prioritize them, and manage the ongoing risk to endpoints? What will the vulnerability landscape look like in 2023, and what new challenges will security and IT teams face?

In this Help Net Security video, Graham Brooks, a Senior Security Solutions Architect at Syxsense, provides an overview of 2022 patching challenges, looks at some of the technology and tool advancements (like automation, integrations, and ML/AI), and provides predictions about what we might see across the patching landscape in 2023.