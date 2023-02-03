Pixalate iCloud Private Relay helps users measure their exposure to iCPR traffic

Pixalate has released new iCloud Private Relay (iCPR) IVT detection features in the Pixalate Analytics dashboard to help clients measure their exposure to iCPR traffic.
Pixalate found 21% of US mobile and desktop Safari traffic in Q4 2022 was associated with iCloud Private Relay traffic.
The new IVT type covers potentially fraudulent behavior within iCPR traffic including:
- Data Centers: Traffic originating from an invalid data center IP range;
- Device Types: Traffic that has inappropriate device types associated with it, and;
- Traffic Patterns: Traffic featuring suspicious patterns and associations that are not appropriate for iCPR or HideMyIP.
The benefits of these new features are:
- Assess impact on their IP based targeting capabilities by understanding the traffic composition on Apple devices.
- iCPR IVT Measurement: Clients can now see a clear demarcation between generic MaskedIP IVT vs iCPR related IVT.
- Evaluate IVT Exposure: the new report can be used to understand the various types of traffic related to iCPR, and understand their exposure to iP64.
- Analyze Sources: Clients can look up the sellers associated with the highest amount of iP64 traffic (or iCPR traffic in general). This enables them to work with specific partners to better understand the traffic and reduce IVT.
- Supply Path Analysis: Pixalate’s SPO capabilities can also be leveraged to better understand the impact of intermediaries to this new IVT.