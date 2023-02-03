Pixalate iCloud Private Relay helps users measure their exposure to iCPR traffic

Pixalate has released new iCloud Private Relay (iCPR) IVT detection features in the Pixalate Analytics dashboard to help clients measure their exposure to iCPR traffic.

Pixalate found 21% of US mobile and desktop Safari traffic in Q4 2022 was associated with iCloud Private Relay traffic.

The new IVT type covers potentially fraudulent behavior within iCPR traffic including:

Data Centers: Traffic originating from an invalid data center IP range;

Traffic originating from an invalid data center IP range; Device Types: Traffic that has inappropriate device types associated with it, and;

Traffic that has inappropriate device types associated with it, and; Traffic Patterns: Traffic featuring suspicious patterns and associations that are not appropriate for iCPR or HideMyIP.

The benefits of these new features are: