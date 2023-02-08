Top 3 resolutions for security teams

As 2023 goals become solidified, companies need to decide how they are prioritizing cybersecurity. It’s time to focus on what organizations can prioritize.
In this Help Net Security video, Kevin Garrett, Senior Solutions Engineer at Censys, recommends three critical elements all security teams need to add to their resolutions this year, including:
- High-quality, continuous education to run a successful security program.
- Understand what systems and data live on the public Internet in a continuous and meaningful way.
- Adding application security tooling at any level to help reduce errors and vulnerabilities that attackers will find and exploit.