Acalvio’s ITDR solution combats identity threats and strengthens zero trust

Acalvio launched Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution that offers identity attack surface area visibility and management, and Active Defense against identity threats.

By incorporating Active Defense, Acalvio’s ITDR solution changes the environment to not only catch and counter cyber attacks, but also gather threat intelligence to learn more about the attacker and better prepare defenders for the future.

Security breaches are increasingly common as the use of stolen credentials and identity compromise have become a top attack vector. 84% of organizations experienced an identity related breach in the last year, according to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA). The 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report also confirms that credential-based attacks have become the top cyber threat.

“Modern identity threats can subvert traditional identity and access management (IAM) preventive controls, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA). This makes Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) a top cybersecurity priority for 2022 and beyond,” according to October 2022 research from Gartner.

“Identity threats are an Achilles heel for security practitioners,” said Ram Varadarajan, CEO of Acalvio Technologies. “Acalvio’s ITDR solution presents a quantum improvement by changing the landscape through our robust Active Defense infrastructure built on cyber deception. We built this solution for the greatest ease of use and efficacy – agentless technology with SaaS deployment that integrates to leverage and upscale the significant investments enterprises have already made.”

Acalvio’s patented, innovative and comprehensive ITDR solution is the basis for building and deploying a strong zero trust security model. It strengthens identity security in three fundamental ways:

Identity attack surface management

Acalvio’s ShadowPlex Identity Protection product maps out the attack surface in identity repositories like Microsoft Active Directory or Azure Active Directory, as well as the credential caches on various endpoints.

This allows for an integrated analysis of identity misconfigurations and potential attack paths traversing across exploitable relations, cached credentials and lateral movement links. Remediation includes administrative clean up and active defense compensatory controls.

Active Defense against malicious activity

Acalvio’s ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense product creates a rich and extensive set of honey accounts automatically blended into Active Directory and disperses corresponding honey tokens throughout the enterprise network for malicious actors to find and use.

It also detects credential stealing tools by providing exploitable deceptive opportunities. Acalvio Active Defense is an platform based on cyber deception and built on more than 25 issued patents. Active Defense forms the basis of MITRE Engage.

Extensive integrations with the security ecosystem

Acalvio’s ITDR solution integrates with existing EDR, SIEM, SOAR, NAC and other security solutions deployed at an enterprise to understand the assets in the environment, to automatically deploy deception across the enterprise, to detect usage of decoy credentials and to enable a variety of automated real-time responses.

“Acalvio’s solution is an innovative and unique offering that addresses identity exploits, the most critical cyber threat today,” said Sean Dobson, CISO at Wafra, an investment firm and Acalvio customer. “Acalvio’s new exhaustive identity attack surface management along with their award-winning ShadowPlex Active Defense provides us with an effective end-to-end ITDR solution.”

Acalvio’s ITDR solution is available in all major cloud marketplaces including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Several independent software vendors and managed service provider partners also offer Acalvio’s ShadowPlex products in their curated marketplaces.