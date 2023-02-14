How to prevent DDoS attacks

The number of DDoS attacks we see around the globe is on the rise, and that trend is likely to continue throughout 2023, according to Corero. We expect to see attackers deploy a higher rate of request-based or packets-per-second attacks.

In this Help Net Security video, Matthew Andriani, CEO at MazeBolt, discusses the growing threat and impact of DDoS attacks and how organizations can stay safe against them.

For more details about the most powerful DDoS attacks in the past 12 months, watch our video with Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO at Akamai.