Google One expands security features to all plans with dark web report, VPN access

Google One unveiled two exciting additions to its range of features. Firstly, VPN by Google One will now be available to all plans, offering additional security while carrying out online activities. Secondly, introducing the dark web report in the U.S. will aid in better monitoring personal information.

Plan pricing may vary per country or region.

VPN access for all Google One plans

VPN by Google One provides an additional layer of protection to online activities, irrespective of the apps or browsers used. This technology shields users from network operators and attackers by masking their IP addresses.

Google One has announced that VPN access will be expanded to all its plans, including the Basic plan that starts at $1.99/month. The VPN will be accessible on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices, and will be available in 22 countries. Additionally, users on the same Google One plan can share the VPN with up to five others. This feature will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

New dark web report feature

Protecting your personal information from the dangers of the dark web is now easier than ever with Google One’s latest feature – the dark web report. By scanning the dark web for sensitive data such as your name, address, email, phone number, and Social Security number, the report can immediately notify you if any of this information is found. Once you enable the feature, you can customize your monitoring profile by selecting the information that you want to keep a watchful eye on.

If the report identifies any matching information on the dark web, Google One will immediately notify you and guide you on how to protect the information. For instance, if your Social Security number has been stolen, they suggest you report it to the government or take necessary measures to safeguard your credit.

Apart from displaying results that match the personal information added to your monitoring profile, the dark web report also shows related information found in data breaches. It is important to note that the information in your monitoring profile is treated in accordance with Google’s privacy policy, ensuring your confidentiality. You also have complete control over your profile, as you can remove any information or stop monitoring at any given time.