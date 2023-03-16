How two-step phishing attacks evade detection and what you can do about it

Phishing attacks have become increasingly prevalent and sophisticated, making it more difficult for individuals to protect themselves from these scams.

In this Help Net Security video, Ofek Ronen, Software Engineer at Perception Point, discusses two-step phishing attacks, which are not only dangerous but also evasive, making them even more challenging to detect and avoid.

Understanding the dangers of two-step phishing attacks and knowing what to look out for is critical in protecting yourself from falling victim to these scams.