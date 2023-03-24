New infosec products of the week: March 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ForgeRock, Vectra, Verosint, Vumetric, and Waterfall Security Solutions.

Waterfall Security Solutions launches WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway

Waterfall Security Solutions launched the WF-600 Unidirectional Security Gateway, an OT security protection against remote cyber attacks. The WF-600 includes a self-contained, integrated software platform, with no external software needed on industrial or enterprise computers, and with the entire platform designed together with the 600 series hardware.

Vumetric PTaaS platform simplifies cybersecurity assessments for organizations

The Vumetric PTaaS platform provides self-service capabilities that allow organizations to schedule and manage assessments on-demand. The platform’s interactive reporting provides a comprehensive view of identified risks and prioritized remediation strategies. Stakeholders can access results, track improvements over time, and analyze project results without additional effort.

Verosint introduces account fraud detection and prevention solution

Verosint announced a new solution that helps organizations secure their online businesses and protect their customers in the face of ever-growing account fraud. Verosint addresses account fraud by detecting and preventing access by malicious users, protecting the accounts of true customers, and allowing businesses to safely and confidently do business online.

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless reduces the risk of password-based attacks

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless helps large enterprises proactively defend against costly cyber-attacks and unauthorized access by providing a passwordless experience to legacy applications, systems and services.

Vectra Match helps security teams accelerate threat hunting and investigation workflows

Vectra Match brings intrusion detection signature context to Vectra Network Detection and Response (NDR), enabling security teams to accelerate their evolution to AI-driven threat detection and response without sacrificing investments already made in signatures.