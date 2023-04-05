How AI is transforming cybersecurity for better and worse

Many sectors view AI and machine learning with mixed emotions, but for the cybersecurity industry, they present a double-edged sword. On the one hand, AI provides powerful tools for cybersecurity professionals, such as automated security processing and threat detection. On the other hand, cybercriminals have access to the same technology, making it a constant cat-and-mouse game between attackers and defenders.

In this Help Net Security video, Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Consultant at OpenText Cyber Security, talks about how AI is truly exploding onto the scene in many different ways. With the latest generative AI technology from OpenAI and Google, it is becoming genuinely transformative. What do these latest developments mean for cybersecurity? Watch the video and find out.