Potential threats and sinister implications of ChatGPT

ChatGPT from OpenAI is a conversational chatbot recently released in preview mode for research purposes. It takes natural language as input and aims to solve problems, provide follow-up questions or even challenge assertions depending on your question.

In this Help Net Security video, Karl Sigler, Senior Security Research Manager at Trustwave SpiderLabs, talks about how ChatGPT has multiple use cases and enormous benefits. Still, at the same time, there are threats to consider.

ChatGPT has checks implemented to prevent nefarious usage and knowledge sharing, but those checks need to be more comprehensive.