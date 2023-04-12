Key factors driving changes in the perception of the CISO role

The CISO role is currently fraught with novel challenges and escalating workloads. This includes increased paperwork and time spent on risk assessments, which have surged from two to thirty hours per assessment.

Furthermore, privacy regulations are expanding, and CISOs are increasingly being held responsible for the company’s security decisions or lack thereof. These difficulties are poised to intensify further with the fresh mandates and demands outlined in the Biden administration’s cyber strategy.

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Scott, CISO at Immuta, talks about the internal and external factors driving the changes in workload and perception of the CISO role, including the evolving relationship of the CISO and C-suite, and how to power the use of data rather than restrict it.