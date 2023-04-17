Economic uncertainty drives upskilling as a key strategy for organizations

With the economy experiencing instability and decline, organizations rely on their technology experts to maintain their innovative edge and generate business value.

Despite being instructed to reduce expenses by 65% of the technology team leaders, 72% still intend to boost their investment in technology proficiency development by 2023, according to Pluralsight.

As improving the skills of current employees is less expensive than recruiting new ones, 97% of directors in charge of learning and development and human resources state that they are prioritizing the enhancement of existing talent over filling vacant positions.

In this Help Net Security video, Aaron Rosenmund, Director of Security Research and Curriculum at Pluralsight, discusses how investing in tech skills development helps equip overwhelmed employees with the tools needed to conquer new and unfamiliar responsibilities.