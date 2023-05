The security and privacy risks of large language models

A large language model (LLM) is an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that employs deep learning methodologies, and extensive data sets to comprehend, condense, create, and predict new content. An example of an LLM is ChatGPT, a model developed by OpenAI that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate human-like language output.

In this Help Net Security video, James X. Dempsey, Senior Policy Advisor at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, discusses large language models’ security and privacy risks.