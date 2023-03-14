The rise of AI threats: Is your business prepared to face ChatGPT?

Skyhigh Security has seen firsthand how 33,000 enterprise users have accessed ChatGPT through corporate infrastructures. Almost 7 TB of data has been transacted with ChatGPT through corporate web and cloud assets between Nov 2022 – Feb 2023.

In this Help Net Security video, Rodman Ramezanian, Global Cloud Threat Lead at Skyhigh Security, discusses how ChatGPT can strengthen business defenses. Still, nasty actors can exploit it to carry out attacks more easily and effectively. Therefore, security practitioners must stay vigilant and keep up to date on the latest developments in AI and how it can be used in cybersecurity.