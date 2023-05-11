Help Net Security
Help Net Security

CISOs confront mounting obstacles in tracking cyber assets

Monitoring assets in ever-changing settings operating in both development and production stages presents challenges.

In this Help Net Security video, Daniel Deeney, CEO at Paladin Cloud, discusses how companies face difficulties identifying security threats within cloud environments.

As businesses transition to the cloud, CISOs and security teams must adopt a comprehensive strategy for cloud security. This approach should encompass defining their cyber asset attack surface and broadening their security posture.

More about
Share this

Don't miss