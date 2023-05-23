Gap between OT security assumptions and reality

In the fast-evolving landscape of technology and connectivity, ensuring the security of operational technology (OT) systems has become a paramount concern for organizations worldwide.

In this Help Net Security video, Daniel Bren, CEO at OTORIO, discusses a significant discrepancy between how companies perceive their OT security posture and the harsh reality they often face. The need to bridge this gap becomes apparent when examining real-world scenarios.

The disparity between security intentions outlined in roadmaps and the subsequent implementation in operational environments is staggering. Contributing to this challenge is the continued reliance on outdated techniques and manual processes, making it increasingly difficult to keep pace with the ever-changing threat landscape and safeguard all systems effectively.