Strengthening travel safety protocols with ISO 31030

In this Help Net Security video, Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer at Everbridge, talks about ISO 31030, the officially recognized International Standard for travel risk management, guiding how to manage risks to organizations and travelers.

The global pandemic has been the primary concern for travel professionals over the past three years. However, the focus is now shifting towards severe weather occurrences and social instability as these represent the most significant risks to corporate travel. Surprisingly, only 24% of organizations have a comprehensive Travel Risk Management (TRM) program in line with ISO 31030.