Quantum computing’s threat to national security

In this Help Net Security video, Denis Mandich, CTO at Qrypt, talks about quantum computing.

If we thought AI turned security and privacy on their head, quantum computing will break how we encrypt data today and risk revealing sensitive data of citizens, governments, hospitals, banks, and more.

Denis has over 20 years of experience working with the government in high-security information technology programs. He holds multiple patents in cryptographic algorithms, cloud services, and quantum hardware entropy sources. He is also a founding member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium and the Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance, where he is the co-chair of the Crypto Working Group.