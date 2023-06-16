New infosec products of the week: June 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from NETSCOUT, Okta, Quantinuum, Seceon, and Zilla Security.

Okta Device Access enables businesses to secure access to both devices and applications

As part of Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud, Okta Device Access delivers stronger authentication to unlock a device, helping organizations achieve zero trust while simplifying the login experience for employees.

Zilla Security introduces new suite of identity security SaaS solutions

Zilla Security announced Zilla Secure and Segregation of Duties (SOD), two SaaS solutions that enable enterprise-wide identity security for cloud-based applications and infrastructure, SaaS, and legacy applications.

Seceon unveils two products for MSPs and MSSPs to quantify risk

Seceon announced two new products designed to quantify and report on the value of the platform for its partners and their clients. Seceon aiSecurity Score360 service provides comprehensive scanning and risk assessments of attack surfaces, and Seceon aiSecurity BI360 enables partners to select from pre-set compliance and regulatory frameworks, including CMMC, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, NIST, GDPR and perform their own analytics and reporting.

Quantum Origin Onboard strengthens device security against cyberattacks

Quantinuum launched Quantum Origin Onboard, an innovation in cryptographic key generation that provides quantum computing hardened cyber protection for a wide range of connected devices by maximizing the strength of keys generated within the devices themselves.

NETSCOUT introduces Visibility Without Borders platform

NETSCOUT has introduced its Visibility Without Borders platform to help organizations keep goods and services flowing by uniting performance, security, and availability under one common data framework.