Seceon unveils two products for MSPs and MSSPs to quantify risk

Seceon announced two new products designed to quantify and report on the value of the platform for its partners and their clients.

Seceon aiSecurity Score360 service provides comprehensive scanning and risk assessments of attack surfaces. It quantifies, prioritizes and benchmarks environments. The platform’s external scans include intelligence from the CVE, NVT, OVAL, and CPE databases. The modular dashboard includes charts and tables and “drill down” capabilities, making values in the dashboard meaningful and actionable.

Seceon aiSecurity BI360 enables partners to select from pre-set compliance and regulatory frameworks, including CMMC, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, NIST, GDPR and perform their own analytics and reporting. Analysts can combine both real-time and historical views of events and use that knowledge for better planning and predicting future attacks. Functionality includes the flexibility to customize reports, notate them, and brand them.

“I am excited about enabling the reporting of continuous compliance and providing a score for benchmarking and security postures, as our partners report having similar solutions that are not integrated and far too costly to license for clients,” said Chandra Pandey, CEO, Seceon.

“We’re hyper-focused on building best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions for our customers and Seceon is core to that strategy. Built on their aiSIEM platform, our award-winning solution, SentryXDR, offers proactive defense monitoring and alerting to safeguard our clients from various attacks and downtime-causing incidents. With the addition of these new capabilities, we will have a better way to communicate with our clients through monthly reporting and quarterly business reviews, while meeting ever-changing regulatory and compliance requirements,” said Keith Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Logically.

“Seceon understands our imperative to efficiently deliver continuous detection and response to cyber threats while also demonstrating the value of our security services. These enhancements are a testament to their continued innovation in cybersecurity,” added Johnson.

“Our team and Seceon’s innovative aiSIEM platform do a great job defending our clients from all kinds of attacks and downtime-generating events, and these two new services provide us with a better way to communicate that with our clients in monthly QBRs and at renewal time and with their auditors,” said Gitesh Shah, CEO, Samay Infosolutions.