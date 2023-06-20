In this Help Net Security video, Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden, discusses the future of passwords and authentication.

Although interest in passwordless technology, which aims to eliminate the need for passwords, is relatively low, 65% of consumers are receptive to using new technology that simplifies their lives. Passkeys, the newest and most secure passwordless technology, are poised to do just that, transforming our online lives by making logging in more straightforward and far more secure.