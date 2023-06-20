10 open-source recon tools worth your time

Recon is the initial stage in the penetration testing process. It’s a vital phase allowing the tester to understand their target and strategize their moves. Here are ten open-source recon tools that deserve to be in your arsenal.

Altdns

Altdns is a DNS recon tool that allows for the discovery of subdomains that conform to patterns. Altdns takes in words that could be present in subdomains under a domain (such as test, dev, staging) and takes in a list of subdomains you know of.

From these two lists provided as input to Altdns, the tool then generates a massive output of “altered” or “mutated” potential subdomains that could be present. It saves this output so that it can then be used by your favorite DNS brute-forcing tool.

Amass

The OWASP Amass project performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open-source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.

The high adoption rate of Amass potentially means better data consistency and integration with other tools. As such, it can constitute a trustworthy tool to use in proof of concepts and engagements, and it may be easier to convince your clients or manager to use it for periodic mapping of the organization’s attack surface.

Aquatone

Aquatone is a tool for the visual inspection of websites across a large number of hosts and is convenient for quickly gaining an overview of HTTP-based attack surface. Aquatone is started by piping the output of a command into the tool. It doesn’t really care how the piped data looks, as URLs, domains, and IP addresses will be extracted with regular expression pattern matching. This means you can give it the output of any tool you use for host discovery.

Assetfinder

Assetfinder lets you find domains and subdomains potentially related to a given domain. Implemented:

crt.sh

certspotter

hackertarget

threatcrowd

wayback machine

dns.bufferover.run

facebook

virustotal

findsubdomains

Gobuster

Gobuster is a tool used to brute-force:

URIs (directories and files) in web sites

DNS subdomains (with wildcard support)

Virtual Host names on target web servers

Open Amazon S3 buckets

Open Google Cloud buckets

TFTP servers

Gotator

Gotator is a tool to generate DNS wordlists through permutations.

HTTPX

HTTPX is a fully featured HTTP client library for Python 3. It includes an integrated command line client, has support for both HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2, and provides both sync and async APIs.

Naabu

Naabu is a port scanning tool written in Go that allows you to enumerate valid ports for hosts in a fast and reliable manner. It is a really simple tool that does fast SYN/CONNECT/UDP scans on the host/list of hosts and lists all ports that return a reply.

MASSCAN: Mass IP port scanner

MASSCAN is an Internet-scale port scanner. It can scan the entire Internet in under 5 minutes, transmitting 10 million packets per second, from a single machine. Its usage (parameters, output) is similar to Nmap, the most famous port scanner.

WhatWeb – Next generation web scanner

WhatWeb identifies websites. Its goal is to answer the question, “What is that Website?”. WhatWeb recognises web technologies including content management systems (CMS), blogging platforms, statistic/analytics packages, JavaScript libraries, web servers, and embedded devices. WhatWeb has over 1800 plugins, each to recognise something different. WhatWeb also identifies version numbers, email addresses, account IDs, web framework modules, SQL errors, and more.