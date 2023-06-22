Cloud-native security hinges on open source

Technologies like Kubernetes and K3S are synonymous with the success of cloud native computing and the power of open source. It is no accident they have steamrolled the competition. As enterprises look to secure cloud-native environments, open source is the critical piece in the puzzle.

The law of the instrument is a well-known cognitive bias. The saying “when all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail” is a metaphor for approaching different problems from the same, narrow perspective: a particular expertise or skillset is applied indiscriminately to every situation.

When it comes to cloud-native security, it is prudent to consider that the security solutions you have in place today may not be a suitable solution. The power of open source is key – you need a different kind of hammer.

Cloud-native deployments need unique security

The prevalence of cyber threats – and their potential consequences for compliance, financial loss, reputation, and user privacy – make it an imperative for organizations to prioritize software security.

Cloud-native computing introduces unique security needs due to its architecture and distributed, dynamic nature.

Dynamic infrastructure enables services and components to be created, scaled and destroyed based on demand, but this necessitates security measures that can adapt and be applied consistently across rapidly changing instances.

Communication in a microservices architecture increases the attack surface and securing containerized environments requires measures like image integrity verification, secure container runtime configurations, and regular patching to address vulnerabilities.

What’s more, orchestration platforms like Kubernetes carry additional security considerations, such as securing a cluster’s network and API endpoints, which aren’t as visible to traditional security tools.

As most cloud environments support multi-tenancy, strong isolation mechanisms are needed to prevent one tenant from accessing another’s resources. Lastly, with deployments growing in scale and complexity, manual security management becomes impractical and security automation – from threat detection to compliance management – is essential.

How to achieve cloud-native security

To address these unique security needs, organizations need to follow best practices: implement strong access controls, encrypt data at rest and in transit, regularly patch software, and conduct regular security assessments.

Fostering a security-aware culture among developers and operations teams goes a long way, but what are the critical areas that require coverage?

Vulnerability management

From pipeline to production, open-source components have been developed to scan the container lifecycle accurately and continuously for vulnerabilities – from Build to Ship to Run. As with all components, scalable image vulnerability analysis is key and it may involve scanning thousands or hundreds of thousands of images.