New infosec products of the week: July 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BreachRx, Darktrace, Dig Security, Panorays, and SeeMetrics.

Panorays unveils cybersecurity enhancements for supply chains

Panorays announced two capabilities – Supply Chain Discovery and Risk Insights and Response Portal. These new additions empower organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their digital supply chains and effectively manage potential cybersecurity risks posed by third, fourth, and Nth party vendors.

SeeMetrics Security Performance Boards empowers CISOs to validate security programs

With SeeMetrics’ Security Performance Boards, cybersecurity executives and operational teams gain a centralized and business-aligned view of measurements, metrics, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which shows trends, risks, and historical context.

BreachRx Cyber RegScout helps legal and compliance professionals eliminate manual processe

Built on BreachRx’s platform, Cyber RegScout empowers businesses to significantly reduce the time burden and compliance risk associated with today’s increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Dig Data Security Platform enhancements secure LLM architectures

Dig’s DSPM solution now enables customers to train and deploy LLMs while upholding data security, privacy, and compliance, maintaining visibility and control over the data being passed to relevant AI models, and preventing inadvertent data exposure during model training or deployment.

Darktrace HEAL provides security teams with abilities to simulate real-world cyber incidents

When a live incident does occur, HEAL will use insights from Darktrace DETECT to create a picture of the attack and a bespoke, AI-generated, response playbook, built from Darktrace’s knowledge of the incident, the business’s environment, and lessons learned from the security team’s previous simulations.