How local governments can combat cybercrime

Amid a recent uptick in cybercrime on local governments, cities have been left to recover for months after the initial attack. For example, leaders in Dallas, Texas are ready to spend months recovering from an attack that hindered the city’s 911 emergency services, court systems, and more. As more local governments have adopted cloud technology, more entry points have opened up for bad actors to attack.

In this Help Net Security video, Ben Sebree, Senior VP of R&D at CivicPlus, discusses the steps that local governments need to take to have a successful cloud adoption while also protecting their confidential information and data from cybercrime through planning, understanding, and updating their technology processes.