New infosec products of the week: August 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Adaptive Shield, LastPass, NetSPI, Solvo, ThreatConnect, and Vicarius.

NetSPI launches ML/AI Pentesting solution to help organizations build more secure models

NetSPI has debuted its ML/AI Pentesting solution to bring a more holistic and proactive approach to safeguarding machine learning model implementations. The solution focuses on two core components: Identifying, analyzing, and remediating vulnerabilities on machine learning systems such as Large Language Models (LLMs) and providing grounded advice and real-world guidance to ensure security is considered from ideation to implementation.

Vicarius vuln_GPT enables security teams to find and fix software vulnerabilities

Vicarius launched vuln_GPT, an LLM model trained to generate remediation scripts for software vulnerabilities. This new AI-powered remediation engine can automatically generate a remediation script to execute a number of actions. For example, scripts can remove a file, close a port, disable a protocol, or initiate a compensating control.

LastPass removes the master password from customers’ login with FIDO2 authenticators

With FIDO2 authenticators, LastPass Free, Premium, Families, Teams and Business customers will have more options when it comes to setting up passwordless login to their vault. The FIDO2 authenticators are currently supported on desktop browsers and Chrome and Firefox extensions, with Safari browser extension and desktop application support coming soon.

Adaptive Shield’s ITDR capabilities help users detect identity-related security threats

Adaptive Shield’s ITDR features security measures to detect and respond to identity-related security threats based on key Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). These IOCs provide forensic signs of a potential breach, such as malware, data breaches, unusual behavior, and other suspicious events.

ThreatConnect empowers security teams to operationalize intelligence requirements

ThreatConnect announced its new Intelligence Requirement capability that helps articulate requirements and form the foundation of the evolved threat lifecycle, no matter the team’s maturity. It also saves users time by automatically parsing incoming and relevant intelligence related to each requirement.

Solvo SecurityGenie helps organizations improve their cloud security posture

Powered by OpenAI, SecurityGenie uses natural language processing (NLP), like how ChatGPT operates, but to help security teams to identify and remediate security risks, such as misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance violations quickly and easily, eliminating time-consuming manual searches.