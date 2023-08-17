Kubernetes clusters face widespread attacks across numerous organizations

In this Help Net Security video, Assaf Morag, Lead Threat Intelligence Analyst at Aqua Security, discusses research that discovered openly accessible and unprotected Kubernetes clusters belonging to more than 350 organizations, open-source projects, and individuals.

At least 60% of these clusters were breached and had an active campaign with deployed malware and backdoors. The exposures were due to two misconfigurations, emphasizing how known and unknown misconfigurations are exploited in the wild and can be catastrophic.