ImmuniWeb introduces ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile, an automated mobile app security testing solution

ImmuniWeb has introduced ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile – its 6th product available on the ImmuniWeb AI Platform that currently covers over 20 cybersecurity, privacy and compliance use cases.

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile Dashboard

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile is a fully automated, AI-enabled mobile application security testing (MAST) solution designed to discover OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities and weaknesses in iOS and Android mobile applications.

Its scanning engine is enhanced with ImmuniWeb’s proprietary machine learning capacities that can detect more sophisticated vulnerabilities compared to traditional mobile security scanners. Mobile application backend’s endpoints and APIs will also be comprehensively enumerated and reviewed for privacy, encryption, and compliance issues.

The Neuron Mobile offering is provided with a contractual zero false-positives SLA and a money-back guarantee for a single false positive in your mobile scanning report.

Neuron Mobile is DevSecOps and CI/CD ready, offering a comprehensive list of turn-key integrations for seamless automation of mobile security testing within your software development cycle.

“We are truly excited to continue our expansion and global growth to provide even more value and excellence to our customers and partners from more than 50 countries. With the launch of ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile, we now offer the full spectrum of mobile security testing services including both a fully automated security scanning and an expert-driven penetration testing required for regulatory and compliance purposes,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect & CEO at ImmuniWeb.

“We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their ongoing trust and support that enable us to pursue the continuous innovation and inspiration to create novel products. Even more exciting news and updates are coming later this year, please stay tuned,” Kolochenko concluded.