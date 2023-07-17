Building resilience through DevSecOps

DevSecOps, short for Development, Security, and Operations, is an approach that emphasizes the integration of security practices and principles into every stage of the software development lifecycle.

It aims to bridge the gap between development teams, security teams, and operations teams, fostering collaboration and shared responsibility for the security of software applications.

Traditionally, security has been an afterthought in the software development process, often leading to vulnerabilities and weaknesses that can be exploited by malicious actors. However, DevSecOps seeks to address this issue by embedding security into the very fabric of the development process.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present excerpts from previously recorded videos featuring experts in the field. They share their knowledge and insights on the approach that merges development, security, and operations.

