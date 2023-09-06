Cyber talent gap solutions you need to know

90% of consumers across the US and UK are concerned about cybersecurity’s future if students aren’t exposed to the field at an earlier age, according to ThreatX.

88% are worried that today’s talent shortage will negatively impact protection of their personal information.

In this Help Net Security video, Gene Fay, CEO at ThreatX, discusses how the limited exposure to educational resources focused on cyber is attributed to the talent shortage as consumers are less inclined to explore these careers.