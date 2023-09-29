New infosec products of the week: September 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AlphaSOC, Baffle, Immersive Labs, OneTrust, Panzura, runZero, and SeeMetrics.

Immersive Labs Workforce Exercising allows cyber leaders to identify and fill skills gaps

Immersive Labs unveiled the expansion of its AI-ready platform, now with coverage across the entire organization through its new Workforce Exercising solution. The new solution allows cyber leaders to assess different departments – such as high-value targets like finance and supply chain teams – and gain insights through the Immersive Labs Resilience Score to identify and fill skills gaps before it’s too late.

Network Flight Simulator: Open-source adversary simulation tool

Network Flight Simulator is a lightweight utility that generates malicious network traffic and helps security teams evaluate security controls and network visibility. The tool performs tests to simulate DNS tunneling, DGA traffic, requests to known active C2 destinations, and other suspicious traffic patterns.

runZero unveils CAASM Platform for IT and OT visibility

Passive discovery augments the existing sources in the runZero Platform to provide always-on discovery for assets that might miss active scan windows, and coverage for fragile OT environments where active scanning is not permitted or scanning windows are highly restrictive.

SeeMetrics releases customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards

SeeMetrics launched its latest innovation: Customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards. The new customizable boards were created to help meet the diverse demands of CISOs, each armed with unique objectives and interests, in order to assist them in managing their operations and sharing different narratives with various stakeholders.

OneTrust AI Governance helps organizations manage AI systems and mitigate risk

OneTrust AI Governance enables organizations to evaluate AI use cases, surface risks, and govern every phase of AI development, including ideation, experimentation, production, and archive.

Panzura Edge minimizes the risk of data leakage and exfiltration

Panzura Edge addresses important enterprise concerns such as data security, tech sprawl, cost savings and revenue retention. It empowers CloudFS customers to access and protect their proprietary data, while increasing its accessibility both inside and outside the workplace.

Baffle Data Protection for AI secures private data for use in GenAI projects

With Baffle Data Protection for AI, companies can accelerate GenAI projects knowing their regulated data is cryptographically secure and remain compliant while minimizing risk and gaining the benefits of a breakthrough technology.